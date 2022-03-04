The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a 1,327-acre prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest Friday, using a helicopter in Carteret County on Pringle Road and Millis Road.
Residents and others in the area may expect smoke and firefighters working in these areas and should avoid Pringle and Millis Roads. The goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
The burns will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered red cockaded woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.
