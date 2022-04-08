BEAUFORT – Carteret County officials Friday announced a review and comment period receive feedback from the public on the potential conversion of five acres of Mariners Park in Sea Level from public park to the potential site of the Down East Fire Department.
The proposal was made because the property is above the floodplain and geographically situated appropriately to construct a new station and provide fire protection in the district, and because of the very limited availability of similar locations in the district, officials said in a public notice.
Sea Level Fire Department, which is currently being used, has suffered multiple flooding events and has been unable to operate from their current location during natural disasters.
Comments or questions concerning this proposed conversion will be accepted for 30 days and should be sent to Carteret County, Attn: Arrington Moore at 210 Turner St, Beaufort NC 28516 or by email Arrington.moore@carteretcountync.gov.
