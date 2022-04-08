HARKERS ISLAND – Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Friends of Portsmouth Island invite the public to the Portsmouth Homecoming on Saturday, April 23 in historic Portsmouth Village.
This year’s theme is “Portsmouth Rises,” a fitting theme for Portsmouth’s recovery after Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the cancellation of Portsmouth Homecoming 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from CLNS.
Among the activities during this daylong celebration will be a christening service and a return to the traditional hymn singing in the Portsmouth Methodist Church.
The U.S. Post Office in Portsmouth will be open for that day only and feature a special postal cancellation stamp for mailings from Portsmouth. A special “Descendant House” will be set up at the McWilliams House next to the church, where Portsmouth families can share family photos, scrapbooks, family trees, etc. for all to see.
A traditional homecoming program will take place, featuring one of the village’s descendants playing the bagpipes. Following the program there will be a dinner on the ground. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring a covered dish to share at this potluck event.
Reservations for the passenger ferry from Ocracoke should be made with Rudy Austin’s Portsmouth Island Boat Tours, 252-928-4361. Ferry reservations are required, and the cost is $25 per person, roundtrip.
For more information, visit the Friends of Portsmouth Island or the Cape Lookout National Seashore websites: www.friendsofportsmouthisland.org or their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/friendsofportsmouthisland or the Cape Lookout National Seashore: https://go.nps.gov/pvhomecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.