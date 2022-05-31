Beaufort Picture Show's Spring Cinema Series continues Saturday, June 4, with a screening of Michael Showalter's "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Mill Space venue (next to Mill Whistle Brewery) on Lennonville Road in Beaufort. Showtime is 7 p.m. and admission (and the popcorn) is free, but donations ($10 suggested) are appreciated to help defray the nonprofit cinema's licensing expenses.