BEAUFORT — Beaufort Picture Show's Spring Cinema Series continues Saturday, June 4 with a screening of Michael Showalter's "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Mill Space venue (next to Mill Whistle Brewery) on Lennonville Road in Beaufort. Showtime is 7 p.m. and admission (with popcorn) is free, but donations ($10 suggested) are appreciated to help defray the nonprofit cinema's licensing expenses.
'The Eyes' have it up close and personal with Tammy Faye Bakker
- By CHUCK WATERS NEWS-TIMES CONTRIBUTOR
-
- Updated
- 0
A remake of the 2000 documentary by Fenton Bailey and Pandy Barbato (and narrated by RuPaul, no less!), Showalter's update has Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty'') as Tammy Faye and Andrew Garfield as husband Jim Bakker, with a nice turn by Vincent D'Onofrio as conservative rival Jerry Falwell. For the uninitiated, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker created the world's largest religious broadcasting network PTL (Praise the Lord) Club—and even built a theme park to go with it—back in the 1970s and '80s before financial improprieties and sexual scandal brought it all crashing down.
According to this biographical snippet from Wikipedia: "Tamara Faye Messner was an American evangelist, singer, author, talk show host and television personality. She gained notice for her work with the PTL (Praise the Lord) Club, a televangelist program she co-founded with her husband Jim Bakker in 1974. She died at age 65 of colon cancer in Lock Lloyd, Mo. in 2007."
We might also add that she was famous for her "day-glo" eyelashes, which prompted this cheeky movie tagline:
Sometimes in life, you just have to take your lashes.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures in 2021, and reviews were generally favorable, including this notice from Jeremy Kibler (The Artful Critic):
"She may have seemed childlike with the pitch of her Betty Boop-like voice (which her husband even dismissed), but Tammy loved people and had love in her heart for all, even Diet Coke and those sinful homosexuals. As played by Chastain, Tammy was a force of nature, not afraid to speak her mind, particularly when taking a seat at the boys' table with Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. (D'Onofrio) and belonged on TV just as much as her husband, if not more."
Rated PG-13 (sexual content and drug abuse). Total running time: 2 hours, 6 minutes.
NEXT UP: "Summer of Soul," Saturday, June 18, 7 p.m at Mill Space. Titles and showtimes subject to change. Check online for latest information and tickets at: www.beaufortpictureshow.org.
