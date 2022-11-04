MOREHEAD CITY - A public comment hearing on rule changes within the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission was postponed Tuesday, Nov. 1 due to a technical malfunction.
The hearing is part of a multi-year process concerning the readoption and amendment of one rule under a state-mandated periodic review schedule and proposed amendments to a second rule.
The first rule sets requirements for the harvest classification of shellfish growing waters near marinas, docking facilities and other mooring areas.
The intent is to ensure that North Carolina complies with national requirements that allow shellfish to be sold through interstate commerce.
The amendment would allow the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to determine necessary buffer closures for shellfish growing waters based on more scientific and public health-based reasons and clear up implementation and enforceability requirements.
The second rule concerns proposed amendments to mutilated finfish requirements.
Amendments would allow the use of finfish as cut bait by simplifying the rule so that only species subject to a possession limit are subject to the mutilated finfish requirements unless otherwise specified.
Written comments on the proposed changes may be submitted through an online form or by mail to N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rules Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Comments must be received by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Dec. 2.
The proposed changes will undergo final approval in February and go into effect May 1.
More information on the rule changes may be found online at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.