MOREHEAD CITY — Dentist Dr. David Robertson recently presented a check for more than a $1,000 to Broad Street Clinic.
Dr. Robertson created a Crowns and Bridges for Broad Street program, which allows his patients who have crowns or bridges removed to donate them to Broad Street Clinic.
The alloy used to make some crowns and bridges are valuable. Dr. Robertson sends the dental materials to a dedicated dental refiner. The resulting funds are donated to the clinic to support their programs.
Broad Street Clinic provides free medical, dental and pharmaceutical services to residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas. Patients must qualify both medically and financially to be seen at the clinic.
Medically, patients must have one of five chronic diseases: hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disease, heart disease or lung disease. Financially, patients must be at or below the 200% poverty level and be uninsured or underinsured. The clinic currently has 850 patients and dispenses 22,000 prescriptions annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.