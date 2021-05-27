Board approves final plat for mixed-use Village West phase one as Islander Drive redevelopment continues

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Planning Board Monday night unanimously approved the final plat for the first phase of the long-planned multi-million-dollar Village West mixed-use development project off Islander Drive.
Emerald Isle planning director Josh Edmondson said in an email Tuesday all that stands in the way of occupancy of the 11 units is final inspections of the buildings as they are completed.
“Units cannot be occupied until final inspections are completed and approved for each unit,” he said Tuesday. “This approval by the planning board will allow for recording of the final plat and establishment of the incorporation, bylaws and the homeowners’ association.”
All of the buildings are three stories, with businesses on the ground floor and residential condominiums on the top two.
The site is a 2.3-acre tract, most of which development firm A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City bought from the town. The property is north and east of Queens Court condos and north of the Western Ocean Regional Access.
The town originally bought the property with the intent of building an events center, but backed off after objections from residents. It then sold the property to A-Team at auction, making a profit, which it reinvested into Islander Drive and Louise Avenue improvements. Those efforts include sidewalks, public parking spaces, burial of utility lines and a change in traffic patterns. A-Team also will manage public parking spaces for Village West and financially contributed to the improvements.
“The project is going very well,” Samer Hamad of Hamad Realty in Morehead City and a principal of A-Team Enterprises, said in an email Tuesday. “The Town of Emerald Isle has been great to work with; labor and material shortages have been the biggest obstacle and have caused delays by a few months.
“Phase 1 residential condos are all under contract, and we are fully occupied with the retail units, six under contract and five being leased,” Mr. Hamad added.
Developers stockpiled materials to lock in prices during the coronavirus pandemic, but are still facing delays for some things, such as windows and doors.
There are seven separate business in phase one, with four of them occupying two of the ground-floor units. One is a branch of EJW Outdoors of Morehead City, which sells beach and fishing equipment and bicycles. There will be a ladies’ boutique, a shop that sells craft beer, wine and frozen drinks, No Name Pizza and Subs, a coffee and smoothie shop and a general store, Mid Channel Market, according to Mr. Hamad.
A-Team broke ground for the project in early July 2020 after a delay when Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused damage to another of the firm’s properties.
The public-private effort was planned by the town to revitalize an area that had once been a hub of activity, but had fallen into some disrepair in recent years.
“We’re excited that the project continues to see progress and Phase I is getting close to completion,” Mr. Edmondson said Tuesday. “It’s another great addition to our amazing community. We are currently reviewing plans for three buildings in Phase II of the project and expect construction to begin soon.”
Mr. Hamad said phase two should be underway soon and phase three will follow. Combined, there are to be 17 residential townhouses in those phases.
Hamad Realty has handled the sale or lease of all the commercial units in Village West, while Bluewater Real Estate of Emerald Isle is handling the sales of the condos and townhomes.
