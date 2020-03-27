CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve a special-use permit to allow use of the Walston Hardware building at 1062 Highway 58 as an indoor, climate-controlled storage facility.
The decision came during the board’s monthly meeting, with only Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. Commissioners and members of the public, in particular the permit applicant, participated on the Zoom meeting platform from remote locations in order to forestall spread of the coronavirus.
The vote followed a public hearing in which three people spoke: permit applicant and property owner Danny McQueen of Morehead City, his representative, Warren Benton of Morehead City, and town resident Diana Mazza. All were sworn in by Mr. Rief outside the town hall, as were several others who chose not to comment.
Town Attorney Neil Whitford also participated via Zoom.
Mr. Benton testified that the storage facility will use the existing hardware store space and utilities to create the 90 climate-controlled storage spaces, which he said are in increased demand, especially among upscale clients, because they offer better storage conditions for high-value household items.
Mr. McQueen said he operates four of the facilities in the county already.
Mr. Benton said the facility would generate less traffic than the existing hardware store use and would aid traffic flow on Highway 24 by eliminating one of the property’s curb cuts onto Highway 24.
Commissioner John Nash asked if the facility would allow outdoor storage of such things as boats and trailers.
“Mr. Rief made it clear … that is not allowed,” in the B-1 zoning district, Mr. Benton replied.
He said all items allowed in the gated building with locked storage units would be non-hazardous household items, and the units would be monitored by cameras to ensure no one stays in them for long periods of time.
He also noted that, if the business is successful, Mr. McQueen might want to construct a second building on the 1.9-acre property, which is zoned B-1 (general business).
“Any future (proposed) building would require another special-use permit hearing,” said Mr. Rief, who recommended that the initial special-use permit be approved, based on the applicant’s answers to questions on the application.
Ms. Mazza submitted her comments through written testimony handed outside the town hall to Mr. Rief, who read them for all Zoom and telephone participants to hear.
She said she didn’t oppose the special-use permit but said she thought that because many residents couldn’t participate by Zoom, so the meeting should simply have been postponed to a later date.
Mr. Whitford said the town had offered technical assistance to those who wanted help with Zoom, and there also was an option for residents to call town hall to participate. No one asked for assistance, Mr. Rief said.
Mr. Whitford said he believed the Zoom meeting “met not just the spirit but the intent” of the state’s open meetings law, and it was important to keep local government decision-making in operation, even during the COVD-19 pandemic.
“This is a perfectly legal way of doing that,” Mr. Whitford said, noting that state law does allow “electronic” meetings.
“Going forward, this is likely going to happen some more,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said. “I think (for now) it’s the way to conduct business.”
At least six members of the public, other than town staff, were on Zoom. The town advised residents how to use the system on its website and in emails.
Mr. Nash made the successful motion to approve the permit and said the applicant had met the standards necessary for approval in the quasi-legal process.
Those standards are:
a. The use conforms to the neighborhood character.
b. Adequate measures will be taken to minimize traffic hazards and traffic congestion.
c. Adequate utilities are available.
d. The use will not be noxious or offensive.
e. The use will not impede orderly development and improvement of surrounding property.
f. It will not endanger public health, safety or general welfare.
g. The establishment will not create criminal activity or public disturbance.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.