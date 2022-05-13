EMERALD ISLE — U.S. Coast Guard officials said one man was found dead about one mile outside of Bogue Inlet after a boat was reported going in circles in the ocean.
Coast Guard Lieutenant Andrew Jacot confirmed at 3:40 p.m. Friday, they received reports from Emerald Isle of an empty 16-foot boat traveling in circles.
Officials said the person who called in to report the boat said he saw it outside of Bogue Inlet Pier near the beach.
Shortly after the call, the coast guard sent out a rescue boat and helicopter and discovered the man about a mile off of Bogue Inlet.
Jaycot says family members told them the man, whose name has not been released, had been out fishing alone.
Carteret Fire and Police, NC Wildlife, and Hammocks Beach State Park rangers were also involved in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.