Schools hold registration
The Carteret County school system is holding online registration for the N.C. Pre-K program for the 2020-21 academic year. County parents or guardians of a child who will be 4-years-old by Monday, Aug. 31, are encouraged to complete an application by Monday.
Although applications can be done at any time during the year, initial placements will be made with the applications filed by the third week of June. After that time, placement will be made on a prioritized waiting list based on income, academic need and other qualifying factors.
To fill out application documents, visit to carteretcountyschools.org, then click Parent Tab/Pre K.
For more information, call Jeanne Huntley at 252-223-4574 or email jeanne.huntley@carteretk12.org.
County board will meet
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Those wanting to join the meeting should go to carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/87312408744?pwd=bWVTdTdkMzRWWWk3MW5XU0NlMmVVQT09.
Anyone who would like to make a comment can send an email to cindy.holman@carteretcountyng.gov.
Agenda items will include COVID-19 updates from County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon and Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis.
WCILCA committee to meet
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors’ personnel committee will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
WCILCA board to meet
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss personnel and a budget amendment.
Planning commission to meet
The Carteret County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom at the administration complex in Beaufort.
The meeting is open to the public.
County zoning board to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting is open to the public.
MHC Council to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. for its regular monthly session.
The council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget Tuesday. The overall budget totals $24.1 million and proposes holding the tax rate at 38 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The in-person meeting will be limited to members of the council and Morehead City staff, so anyone who wishes to attend or speak during the public hearing should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org.
Council to meet June 9
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for a work session at p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom and via Zoom.
The public may participate in the meeting online. Login information is available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Board to meet June 10
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and via Zoom.
The public can participate in the meeting online. Login information will be available on the town website, indianbeach.org.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and via webinar.
The public can participate in the meeting online. Login information is available on the town website, townofpks.com.
