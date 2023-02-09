NEWPORT - A morning motor vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic near Morehead city Thursday morning.
Highway Patrol, Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. near Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op, according to emergency officials.
The incident blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 until responders could clear a path through the median to allow traffic flow.
Witnesses at the scene observed a stretcher being used for those involved.
On social media channels, a user with the name Breanna Barlow Oreca wrote that it was her husband and that he had sustained significant injuries.
While an official cause for the wreck was unknown at the time of publication, heavy fog in the area was noted by commuters during the time of the collision.
