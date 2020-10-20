Lockdown lifted at 3 Carteret County schools

BROAD CREEK — At the request of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department, three county schools were briefly placed on lockdown at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson.
“Croatan High School, Broad Creek Middle School, and Bogue Sound Elementary School went briefly into Lockdown as a situation in the community was being handled by law enforcement. Although the schools were not threatened or in harm’s way, lockdown procedures were implemented out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Jackson stated in an email Tuesday morning.
“Our school day quickly resumed after receiving an all-clear indication from law enforcement,” he continued.
Dr. Jackson further thanked law enforcement for their assistance.
“I greatly appreciate the support of our law enforcement partners in keeping our students and staff members safe,” he said.
This is a developing report.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.