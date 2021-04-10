Growth continues as Cedar Point planners recommend new residential developments

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend commissioners OK the site plans for two new residential subdivisions, including the 83-lot Bridge View project.
The meeting was conducted in town hall and on Zoom.
Bridge View is to be on the south side of Highway 24 between the Magens Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park. It’s on the same property Andy Ennett originally planned to build a mixed-use development under the MXD (mixed use) district the town created.
However, Mr. Ennett hasn’t been able to move forward with that project, in part because of sewer needs for commercial development, and commissioners rezoned the 45-plus acres from MXD to R-10 conditional (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet) district in August.The condition states the lots can be as narrow as 60 feet — 20 feet less than traditionally required in the R-10 zone. The lots are expected to total 15,000 square feet.
“I think it’s going to be a really nice subdivision,” town manager David Rief said Wednesday.
Planning board members, during the meeting Tuesday night, suggested a few changes in the plan, most importantly increasing the turning ratio on a street to accommodate fire trucks, as suggested by the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
The board also requested a fence between the development and the adjoining Magens Bay subdivision, and the project engineer agreed.
In addition, board members suggested more open space within the development, but Mr. Rief said Wednesday the developer’s engineer, Jonathan McDaniel, indicated he isn’t inclined to do that and will instead pay a fee to the town as allowed under the Unified Development Ordinance.
All of the requested changes are expected to be discussed by town commissioners before they vote on the plan.
A portion of the proposed project is along Bogue Sound, and some of it is behind nearby Bojangles.
The developer listed on the plan submitted to the town is Cedar Point Developers LLC of Jacksonville.
Board member Jerry Riggs made the motion to recommend commissioners approve the plan with the understanding the planners’ concerns need to be addressed.
The second plan the board recommended is for Flipper’s Cove, a nine-lot residential subdivision proposed at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the highway, between Ash Street and Cedar Lane. It’s bordered on two sides by canals, is just east of the Salty Air Market and totals 4.3 acres. The owners of the property are Keith and Carla Buckhold of Swansboro.
During their November meeting, town commissioners, at the recommendation of the planning board, rezoned the front portion of the tract, adjoining Highway 24, from B-2 (general business) to R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) district. The rear portion of the acreage was already zoned R-15.
