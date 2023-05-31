MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) will host a Juneteenth Small Business Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Small Business Center and the For ME Networking Group. The market is free and open to the community. It will take place in the parking lot on campus.
The market will feature a variety of vendors selling unique products and services, including handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, and accessories, as well as food and beverages from local chefs and restaurants. In addition to shopping, attendees will enjoy live music, art displays, and fun activities for the whole family.
“This event is a tribute to the historical significance of Juneteenth and an opportunity to showcase the talents of local small businesses," said Victoria Washington, Small Business Center coordinator at CCC. “We're excited to bring together our community to celebrate black excellence, community, culture, and of course, small businesses.”
For ME Networking Group strives to empower minority-owned businesses in Carteret County to connect and grow through mentorship and collaboration. The group works with existing minority-owned businesses and professionals to assist up-and-coming minority entrepreneurs to ensure a future where minority-owned businesses are equally represented.
For more information, contact Washington at 252-222-6123, washingtonv@carteret.edu, or by visiting carteret.edu/sbc.
