Multitude of Praise
Multitude of Praise International Ministries in Havelock will host a black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The guest speaker will be Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. The guest choir will be the Daughters of Piney Grove. For more information, contact Pastor Candace Wilson at 252-269-7001.
