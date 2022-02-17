Pine Knoll Shores board discusses plans for 2024 retirements of 3 top town staffers

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores will lose three top staffers to retirement in 2024, and town commissioners on Feb. 11 discussed how to move forward in the next two years.
The town will lose manager Brian Kramer, planning director Kevin Reed and building inspector and code enforcement officer Jim Taylor, Mr. Kramer said during the board’s online session via GoToWebinar.
Mr. Kramer, who has held the town’s top appointed post for 14 years, offered four options to deal with pending retirements during a period when there will be numerous big ticket infrastructure projects paid for with federal, state and town money.
Many will require competitive bids and selection of contractors, a time-consuming process that will dramatically increase the staff’s workload. And some of the projects are likely to extend past the 2024 retirements.
Options the manager listed included hiring a consultant in the 2022-23 fiscal year to help the town get started on the projects; hiring an assistant manager with expertise in such projects; hiring an administrative assistant; and not hiring anyone until 2024.
Mr. Kramer said the do-nothing approach is essentially a “throw away” option that would allow the town to get some work done before the retirements, “but we may miss funding opportunities” because the existing staff, including finance officer Julie Anderson, would be so burdened with work.
Projects envisioned include stormwater management improvements, sidewalk construction, water system improvements, replacement of the town hall roof, hardening town structures to improve protection against storms, communications improvements and street improvements.
All told, the town is eying or actively planning projects worth $2 to $3 million.
“We have to start planning now,” Mr. Kramer said.
Federal money includes grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and money from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law last year by President Joe Biden.
“We want to take advantage of all these federal funds,” the manager added.
Commissioners didn’t pick any one of the four options – each of which includes timelines – and said it might end up being a blend of those options. But all agreed work needs to begin as soon as possible to implement a strategy, which also could include soliciting volunteer help from some of the many retired executives who live in town.
“We want to plan for this transition,” Mayor John Brodman said. “We really need to get started now.”
Commissioners also agreed the staff needs to put money in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which will take effect July 1, to facilitate the process.
By early June of 2022, Mr. Kramer said, “We should have a better view of the federal money.”
Mr. Kramer and Ms. Anderson are to come back to the board in the near future with specific recommendations on the transition plan.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.