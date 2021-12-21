Cedar Point again plans street improvements, will award bid in January

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is seeking bids for repairs on a number of streets in town.
According to town manager David Rief, the bids are due by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 and include the following proposed projects:
· Sherwood Avenue – repair two depressions between Cedar Point Boulevard and the town hall.
· Sunset Drive – along a portion of the waterfront, remove existing asphalt, provide new road base and repave.
· Jones Street – repair two depressions between Sunset Drive and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.
· Mary Catherine Court – repair drainage pipe under road, provide new road base in repair area, repave area, resurface all of Mary Catherine Court, including repairing worn/damaged road edges.
· Tammy Paige Court – resurface, repairing worn/damaged road edges.
· Franklin Court – resurface, repairing worn/damaged road edges.
Mr. Rief said the town intends to “negotiate a contract with the contractor offering the best proposal. The goal … is to reach agreement on a proposal based on the cost, time for completion, and the quality of previous/similar work completed.”
Mr. Rief said the town hopes to have all the work done by June 30, 2022.
Town commissioners are to review all bids and select a contractor during their Tuesday, Jan. 25 meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. It will start at 6:30 p.m.
It’s the second time the town has gone out for bids on this project. During the town commission’s September meeting, Mr. Rief informed the board nine contractors reviewed the bid document but only one submitted a bid.
That bid, from M&W Land Improvement of Jacksonville, was $162,907, which was higher than expected, Mr. Rief said, so he called the others to ask why they didn’t bid.
Responses included they were overworked and couldn’t meet the 60-day completion deadline, they couldn’t finish the work before cold weather sets in and they’d have to pay overtime to get the job done by those overworked employees.
A couple of contractors suggested the town wait until spring, alleviating the likelihood of cold weather affecting the work.
At that time, the board agreed to ask for bids again in January and give a 180-day time period for completion of the work. Most, if not all of the work will be paid for with state Powell Bill funds, which are derived from gas taxes.
