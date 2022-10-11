MOREHEAD CITY - Approximately 50 dogs and their owners took part in Morehead City's Barktober Fest held Oct. 8 in the Rotary Dog Park at 2203 Mayberry Loop Road.
The free festival included a dog walk and pet resources such as the Carteret County Humane Society and Crystal Coast Dog.
Olsen's Craft Weiner's and Sunset Slush provided food items, and Crystal Coast Dog sponsored a fall photo booth.
The main event, a pet costume contest, saw 30 entrants. The winners received prizes from sponsors Mitchell Village Animal Hospital and Sea Paws.
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation department will hold two more events this month: Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27 and a Haunted House on Oct. 28-29.
(1) comment
I know I will be hammered for saying this, but outfitting dogs with clothes is ridiculous. So are gender reveal parties.
