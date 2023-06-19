NEW BERN - The Coastal Resources Commission recently rejected a decision to endorse a nomination to expand protective environmental buffers around the Gibbs Creek Watershed in the North River estuary.
The unanimous denial took place June 15 during the commission's meeting at the Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern.
Before the ruling, the Division of Coastal Management (DCM) recommended against moving forward with the nomination.
A collection of Beaufort residents, known as the Beaufort Citizens Alliance, first submitted a nomination March 13 to designate the Gibbs Creek watershed as an area of environmental concern (AEC) under the category of fragile natural or cultural resource.
The alliance had argued that the watershed was one of the last remaining predominantly undeveloped tributary tidal creek watersheds under Beaufort's jurisdiction and deserved heightened protection.
The alliance contended the existing 75-foot AEC buffer was inadequate and advocated for an Outstanding Resource Waters designation, which would necessitate a substantial 575-foot buffer from normal high water.
Beaufort Citizen Alliance Chairman Logan Louis said the decision Thursday evening was "frustrating" and because commissioners were not given an honest answer to their AEC questions during deliberations.
"The Division of Coastal Management completely sidestepped the AEC issue when the DCM planner said the staff did not make a determination of whether the standard had been met," Louis said. "Commissioners picked up on this and asked the district planner if there were differences between Gibbs Creek, the next creek up and property to the south."
Nearby waterways, such as Fulchers Creek, Thomas Creek, Lynch Creek, Turner Creek and Davis Bay, are all closed to shellfish harvesting, Louis explained.
"The planner responded, 'Not having seen any of those others, I can't say for sure.' How can the DCM planner not see?" Louis said. "If she had answered honestly, she would have stated they are all closed to shellfish harvesting."
According to Christy Simmons, the Division of Coastal Management's public information officer, the decision to agree with staff recommendations and deny the AEC nomination was partly based on the fact that the nomination does not include the entire watershed area that drains into Gibbs Creek.
"The boundary of the AEC focuses on four parcels initially proposed for development of a single-family residential subdivision," Simmons wrote in a press release. "While the town stated neither support nor opposition to the AEC nomination, these properties have been classified as Low Density Residential on their plan’s Future Land Use Map since Jan. 26, 2007."
Additionally, the properties in question are currently being used by several commercial businesses and residences and have historically been used as farmland in the past, making them not fit into the distinction of "remaining essentially unchanged by human activity," Simmons said.
DCM staff also was unable to determine whether the area met the standard of "more than local significance" or that the natural features "distinguished the area designated from the vast majority of coastal landscape," writing that the characteristics of the site are common to tidal creek systems found throughout Carteret County.
"In this context, the designation of a single tidal creek system or watershed as an AEC with unique development standards would be precedent setting for all similar tidal creek systems along the coast," Simmons said.
