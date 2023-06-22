BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. June 27 to consider the adoption of a 2022-23 final budget revision and a 2023-24 continuing budget resolution. This is done to continue business until the NC General Assembly adopts its budget.
The board will meet in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive.
