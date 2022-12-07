BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education started its meeting Tuesday with the swearing in of one new member and three incumbents.
In addition, members elected Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort as new chairperson and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy as vice chairperson. Wheatly replaces Clark Jenkins of Morehead City in the lead role, with Chadwick replacing Wheatly as vice chair.
Wheatly, following the meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, said she was looking forward to her new leadership position.
“I’m privileged to serve with the other board members and appreciate their vote of confidence,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving the county in this capacity.”
Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper administered the oath of office to Republican newcomer Dana Vinson Mull of Peletier, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 8 mid-term elections. The seat was previously held by John McLean of Cape Carteret, who opted to not seek re-election.
Following the meeting, Mull said she was excited to begin serving on the board.
“I’m humbled and looking forward to doing my part to make a difference,” she said.
McLean’s seat was one of four up for grabs on the seven-member board. The other three incumbents who were sworn in after running unopposed were Republicans Jenkins of District 3, Wheatly of District 5 and Chadwick of District 6. Members serve four-year, staggered terms.
The board also celebrated the successes of students and staff. They recognized the Croatan High School men’s cross country team for winning the 3A state championship. Two high school seniors, Alisha Tosto of East Carteret High School and Ellsworth Stack of West Carteret High School, received accolades for qualifying as US Presidential Scholars. Students are selected based on outstanding scholarship qualities.
East Carteret High School assistant principal Chris Davis was honored for being selected the 2023 N.C. Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year by the N.C. Principals and Assistant Principals Association.
The County Board of Education celebrated earning the N.C. School Boards Association’s Silver Bell Award, which reflects school board members’ commitment to training excellence. To qualify, all board members must have actively been working toward meeting their required 12 hours of training from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Under the board’s consent agenda, members awarded $342,370 in contracts to Curtis Construction Co. to repair school roofs damaged during Hurricane Florence. Funding for the projects will come from state Hurricane Florence relief funds.
The contracts are for removal and replacement of shingles at: Newport Elementary School gym, $92,500; Newport Elementary School Building 500, $89,700; Carteret Preschool Center in Newport, $60,670; and Atlantic Elementary School gym, $99,500.
Other action taken by the board included:
Upon recommendation from school nurses, the board approved a change to a policy that called for students to be sent home from school if lice nits were found in their scalps. The revised policy will only require students to be sent home if live lice are found. Assistant principal Blair Propst said school nurses had complained it was cumbersome to continue sending students home for dead lice or nits. It was causing higher absentee problems.
Approved amending the 2022-23 school calendar to make Feb. 8, 2023, and March 29, 2023, early release days to facilitate teacher workdays.
Tabled voting on the 2023-24 academic school calendar to give board members time to review it.
Approved several policy revisions on second reading due to updates from the NC School Boards Association.
Approved the first reading of a few policy revisions, with the majority due to updates from the NC School Boards Association.
Received updates from West Carteret High School feeder pattern parent advisory council meeting.
Received updates on bond projects.
Received comments from superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Approved a Memorandum of Agreement for a Child Adolescent Day Treatment program with Getting Ready Inc. and Trillium.
Approved a request for class size waivers for four third-grade classrooms that exceed class size maximums set by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The classes have 21 students in each class, with the state maximum set at 20 students.
Approved a request to surplus a bus that is no longer being used by the school system.
