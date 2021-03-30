OCRACOKE — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced Tuesday it is extending the alternate ferry schedule for routes on the Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter due to continued shoaling issues near Ocracoke.
The alternate schedule is now in effect until Thursday, weather permitting, as follows:
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder said Tuesday ferry schedule changes can have some effect on local tourism, particularly visitors from Ocracoke coming to Cedar Island. However, since it’s still early in the season, he doesn’t expect the current alteration to have a major impact on tourism.
“We’re not in the season yet, so hopefully they can get that all sorted out before the summer,” he said.
According to the ferry division, shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge Munden continues to work in the Bigfoot Slough channel outside of Ocracoke to clear the shoaling, but dredging operations are dependent on weather and tides. Once the dredging work is complete and water depths in the ferry channel return to acceptable levels, the ferry division will resume its regular schedule on both routes.
The division originally anticipated dredging work to finish Tuesday.
For the up-to-date information on schedule changes on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes, follow @NCFerryPamSound on Twitter.
