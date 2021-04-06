NC Coastal Federation announces completion of lost gear project

OCEAN — A local coastal conservation nonprofit has completed its lost fishing gear recovery project.
The N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the coastal environment in North Carolina, announced Monday the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project is complete. The effort, led by the NCCF in January, involved 60 commercial watermen and women who worked throughout the northeast and central coast. Their efforts were focused on collecting lost crab pots as part of a marine debris removal effort to improve habitat, water quality and support coastal economies.
The Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Program provided $115,599 for the project. With approval given from the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the funding committee for the N.C. Commercial Resource Fund.
Pots typically end up lost as the result of weather events. Lost pots can become hung in structures or can drift into channels over time, increasing the likelihood of buoy detachment by vessel traffic.
John Silver, a commercial fisherman docked in Wanchese, said although fishermen spend “days or weeks looking for their gear, often it is not found.”
“A new crab pot could cost an average of $50,” Mr. Silver said, “making it too valuable to lose intentionally.”
Mike Mixon, whose been fishing for 36 years and now docks in Wanchese, said fishermen “all take great pride in our livelihoods and waterways.”
“In my opinion, this project has been unbelievable in helping keep our waterways clean and to make sure that the crab mortality rates continue to remain low,” he said, “since removing the gear also frees any fish or crabs left behind.”
The project began in 2014 and partnered with fishermen for a variety of reasons. It created opportunities for work during a slower time of the year.
Having spent so much time on the water, commercial fishermen are essential to many parts of this project, according to the NCCF.
“These individuals have a natural sense of where lost pots may have ended up based on their knowledge of shifting currents and tides,” the federation said. “Their vessels, used to collect and carry fresh seafood, are perfectly equipped to remove and haul lost fishing gear. These individuals also have the perseverance to endure less than ideal weather conditions, during the cleanup timeframe.”
NCCF coastal education coordinator and project lead Sara Hallas said the project has “established truly remarkable partnerships among different user groups.”
“I'm proud of the crews that were involved for their diligence and patience to carefully comb our waterways and get them as clean as possible,” Ms. Hallas said. “The combination of knowledge and expertise of these groups working together for a common goal is crucial to the project's success, year after year.”
The 2021 cleanup was conducted in Marine Patrol districts 1 and 2 — covering all internal coastal waters north of the Highway 58 bridge to Emerald Isle. Boats worked three to seven days, depending on the district. Separate from the project efforts, the N.C. Marine Patrol conducted a cleanup in District 3, in water south of the Highway 58 bridge.
This year in Marine Patrol District 1 — which covers the northeast region of the coast from the Virginia line to Ocracoke — 21 boats with 42 commercial fishers picked up 2,243 crab pots. In District 2 – which spans from Ocracoke to Emerald Isle — nine boats with 18 commercial fishers removed 766 crab pots. The N.C. Marine Patrol removed 119 pots in District 3, from Cape Carteret to the South Carolina line.
In Marine Patrol District 1, whole pots in good condition, recovered from the Albemarle and Pamlico Sound areas, were sorted, stored and made available for the rightful owners to reclaim. More than 500 crab pots were returned to their owners through this process, supporting the economy.
The project is part of the federation’s effort to ensure the coast is free of marine debris. Establishing an annual paid program for marine debris removal, including crab pots, is a key objective of the N.C. Marine Debris Action Plan.
The federation also worked with Dare County Public Works and coordinated with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and N.C. Marine Patrol for the effort.
