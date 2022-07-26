EMERALD ISLE - As the bombing started in March near her home in Ukraine, Svitlana Horyelova and her 8-year-old daughter, Tetiana, had little choice but to flee her country.
After finding refuge with friends in Emerald Isle, Horyelova knew she wanted to do something to help raise funds for those still fighting in Ukraine while also giving back to the community that took her in.
She decided to put her skills to use as a former activities director with Princess and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to host a free family-friendly party.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Emerald Isle Chapel by The Sea located at 6712 Emerald Drive.
When Horyelova initially reached out to Chapel By The Sea for their support, she was met with open arms by Pastor Clay Olsen.
“We knew this type of fellowship, bringing people together with good wholesome fun, and helping people truly in crisis is all a perfect fit for the mission of our congregation,” said Olsen.
The group then teamed up with local entertainment company Emerald Owl Productions and came up with the idea for a party that would include music, water activities and loads of slime.
“I miss leading activities on the cruise ships, so I’m really looking forward to leading this event," Horyelova said. "Bring a few towels because you are going to get wet.”
While there is no cost to attend, donations may be made to the multinational volunteer organization Sunflower Seeds Ukraine to help the cause.
Since the beginning of the war, Sunflower Seeds Ukraine has provided more than $124,000 worth of life-saving tactical medical aid kits and gear to those on the front lines of the war, according to their website.
Horyelova hopes the event will be a positive experience that will make lasting memories for all who come out.
“It’s going to be fun,” Horyelova said. “I’m even going to get slimed by all the kids at the end. I'm hoping we can take a fun group photo afterwards to send back to people in my country and give them a smile!”
Those who cannot attend the party but still wish to contribute may find more information on the organization at www.sunflowerseedsukraine.org.
