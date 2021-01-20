NEWPORT — The Newport Fire Department had mostly contained a 3-acre woods fire off Nine Foot Road by Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the morning blaze has not yet been determined, but it occurred in windy, low-humidity conditions.
Brent Toler, Carteret County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, praised the fire department for its work to “knock down” the fire.
At 1:30 p.m., Mr. Toler said his personnel in the field reported it was not yet fully contained.
“We will be bringing in a tractor to plow a line around it to fully contain it,” he said.
As of that time, no structures had been damaged.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.