Fire

NEWPORT — The Newport Fire Department had mostly contained a 3-acre woods fire off Nine Foot Road by Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the morning blaze has not yet been determined, but it occurred in windy, low-humidity conditions.

Brent Toler, Carteret County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, praised the fire department for its work to “knock down” the fire.

At 1:30 p.m., Mr. Toler said his personnel in the field reported it was not yet fully contained.

“We will be bringing in a tractor to plow a line around it to fully contain it,” he said.

As of that time, no structures had been damaged.

 

