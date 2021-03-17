Carteret health officials report 23 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday in the department’s second coronavirus update of the week.
According to the report, 84 cases are considered active at this time, up 15 from Monday. There are 4,434 people known to have recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, and 44 who have died, for 4,562 overall cases confirmed since March 2020.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported three COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, no change in the number that was reported Monday.
Also, as of Wednesday, people who have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 are eligible to receive a vaccine under the state’s adjusted vaccination timeline. State health officials moved up the date for the first phase of group 4 by a week, with the rest of group 4 expected to be eligible beginning in early April.
To make an appointment with the health department for a vaccine, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
