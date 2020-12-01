Commission approves special-use permit for new Austin Vet location

BEAUFORT — A veterinary hospital is a step closer to expansion at a new location after the Beaufort Board of Commissioners granted a special-use permit for a kennel operation.
The action, which followed a public hearing, came during the Beaufort board’s Nov. 23 work session, held virtually via Zoom.
Austin Veterinary Animal Hospital currently operates off Lennoxville Road but is looking to relocate to 102 Professional Park Drive and the adjoining vacant lot along Live Oak Street. Clinic officials requested a special-use permit for outdoor and indoor kennel operations, specifically related to an outdoor dog run. While the medical operation is a permitted use in the TR (transitional) district, the kennel is a special use.
“This is a not an outdoor facility full time, it’s really a dog run to provide (the animals with) exercise,” representative Sam Barnes told the board last week.
The run will have limited capacity and be used only during business hours, according to the applicants.
At its October meeting, the town planning board recommended the permit with the conditions sound-dampening measures be used on the interior of the facility, along with a vegetative buffer to help shield area residents from additional noise.
“The proposed buyers have incorporated both of those plans into the redesign of the building in order to minimize any concerns with regard to the outside and interior levels of noise, and those will (be) presented in detail for the proper inspector to review within the permitting stage,” Mr. Barnes said.
One town commissioner questioned waste disposal standards before the board unanimously approved the permit.
“It’s been well designed, and we’ve got to recognize that these doctors are currently operating a veterinary hospital near a residential area and I have never heard any complaints about that, and they do have an outdoor run area at that location also,” Commissioner John Hagle said, noting it was a “good use of an empty building.”
To approve the permit, the board found the use was allowable in the TR zoning district, the application was complete, the use was in keeping with the character of the area and town land-use plan, traffic control parameters had been met, the use would not “substantially injure” the value of adjoining properties and not “materially endanger” public health or safety.
Also at the Nov. 23 meeting, the panel decided by consensus to put the following items on the board’s Monday, Dec. 14 agenda for discussion:
· A move to construct raised crosswalks on Turner Street to slow traffic.
· A public hearing to consider rezoning 1205 Lennoxville Road from B-1 (general business) district to TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments) district.
Commissioners opted to put the following items on the consent agenda for the Dec. 14 meeting:
· Minutes from the Oct. 26 work session, Nov. 4 special meeting and Nov. 9 regular meeting.
· A budget amendment allowing the town to use $16,125 in rebates from charge-card purchases to cover the cost of an ongoing town hall lobby renovation.
· A budget amendment noting the receipt of $214,694 from the capital reserve fund to the street rehabilitation and pedestrian improvement capital project fund for approved work on Turner Street.
Among items the board moved for further discussion at a later date were a review of a sewer allocation policy, a plan to address concerns regarding short-term rentals and whether or not to establish an advisory or steering committee for work on the harbor master plan.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
