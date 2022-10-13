MOREHEAD CITY — Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
“We don’t what we’re going to do right now,” Skinner said. “We’re sort of sitting here scratching our heads.”
The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in September that the state chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, a recreational fishermen’s group that bills itself as an advocate for “sound management of public trust marine and estuarine resources,” could sue the state, rejecting the state’s claim of sovereign immunity.
Skinner said he didn’t know the reason the state chose not to appeal for a Supreme Court review of the appeals court’s ruling but noted that since the latter court’s ruling was unanimous, the state didn’t have an automatic right to review by the Supreme Court, as it would if there had been a dissenting vote.
The head of the Morehead City-based organization also noted it’s an election year.
CCA filed a civil suit against the state in 2020 in Wake County Superior Court. According to a CCA press release at the time, the suit was based on state officials’ “long-standing, public trust responsibilities to manage coastal fish stocks in a way that protects the public trust rights of the public, as incorporated in the North Carolina constitution, to fish in North Carolina’s coastal waters.”
“The state has failed to meet that legal duty,” CCA-NC said after filing the suit in November of that year, “instead allowing for-profit exploitation of coastal fisheries resources by fewer than 7,000 citizens to supplant the public rights of 11 million citizens to use coastal fisheries resources.”
A trial court eventually rejected the state’s attempt to have the case thrown out because of sovereign immunity, and the state appealed, resulting in the decision in September.
In September, Skinner noted that the appeals court ruling was not on the merits of the case.
In a news release Wednesday, David Sneed, executive director of CCA-NC, said the organization was pleased the state didn’t appeal.
The case will be remanded back to the trial court, where the lawsuit will proceed to a pre-trial discovery phase where the plaintiffs have an opportunity to establish the merits of their claims.
“We look forward to proving our case on the merits and ensuring that a legacy of sustainable coastal fisheries will be there for all our children and grandchildren,” Sneed said in the release.
The CCA suit particularly focuses on the state’s allowance of trawls in the shrimp fishery and gill nets in finfish fisheries, both of which it claims are wasteful and kill finfish needlessly, endangering stocks.
NCFA, on the other hand, consistently states that bycatch reduction devices – which the fisheries division requires on all shrimp trawlers – do a good job of limiting bycatch of finfish in the state’s multi-million-dollar shrimp fishery, and that gill nets are more selective than the CCA contends. Both gears, Skinner has said, are needed to allow fishermen to supply state consumers with a consistent supply of high-quality seafood.
The CCA lawsuit is also supported by 86 citizen plaintiffs.
Skinner said NCFA initially sought to be a party to the suit, but was rebuffed by the court, which told the organization it could file Amicus briefs.
NCFA could still try to become a party to the suit in support of the state, he added.
He said the suit could be settled or dismissed based on facts in the discovery phase leading up to the trial.
N.C. Marine Fisheries Division spokesperson Patricia Smith was unavailable for comment Thursday on why the state isn’t seeking a Supreme Court Review of the appeals court decision.
Christy Simmons, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, parent agency of the fisheries division, said in an email Thursday afternoon the state instead filed a motion for an extension to file its response to the original complaint.
“The deadline for which the state is seeking an extension is to respond to the original complaint in Superior Court. The request would not extend the deadline to appeal the Court of Appeals’ decision,” she said.
She did not address a question about why the state did not request a review by the state Supreme
