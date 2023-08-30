BEAUFORT - The North Carolina Maritime Museums — one each in Southport, Beaufort and Hatteras — will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31, to the public, staff and volunteers due to potential effects from Hurricane Idalia. While the storm is expected to be downgraded from its hurricane status before reaching the North Carolina coast, storm surge and wind remain a threat along the coast. The museums are being closed as a precautionary measure.
The museums in Southport and Beaufort are expected to reopen on their regular schedules on Friday; however, conditions may necessitate an extended closure. Updates will be posted as needed to the museums’ websites — ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com and ncmaritimemuseumsouthport.com— and social media. The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras is currently closed to the public and is expected to remain closed through at least the end of the year due to ongoing renovations of the exhibit hall.
