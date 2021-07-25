Morehead City police arrest 2 in connection to infant death investigation

MOREHEAD CITY — In conjunction with District Attorney Scott Thomas’ office, the Morehead City Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals related to an investigation into the death of an infant.
According to a release Saturday from the police department, Mellony C. MCiver, 20, of Morehead City, was charged with second degree murder and placed under a $1 million secured bond. Zackery L. Phelps, 26, of Morehead City, was charged with second degree murder without regard and placed under a $1 million cash bond, as well.
Both individuals are being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and will make a first court appearance Monday.
MCPD said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no additional information to share about the case at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.