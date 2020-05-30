Deborah Fuchs, North Carolina Zoo
ASHEBORO — With Wednesday recognized as World Otter Day, the North Carolina Zoo issued a press release updating the progress of three recently orphaned North American river otter pups, including two rescued in Carteret County.
The pups are now together as a group at the North Carolina Zoo to prepare for their eventual release back in the wild, according to the release.
The North Carolina Zoo’s Valerie H. Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is caring for the pups, estimated to be 12-18 weeks old. They will be released back into the wild as a group.
All three otters are ideal candidates for rehabilitation and release as they were recently rescued without excessive human contact.
Dr. Jb Minter, the zoo’s director of animal health, said they were in good physical condition with no apparent signs of injury or illness.
“We are caring for them as hands-off as possible because we want to preserve their natural behaviors to ensure they have a better chance of surviving in the wild,” Dr. Minter said.
Releasing them as a group can also boost their chance of success, Halley Buckanoff, the wildlife center’s veterinarian technician, said.
“Creating these foster families allows them to socialize with their species, and the younger ones often learn from their older ‘siblings,’” Ms. Buckanoff said. “Right now, they’re sleeping together, eating alongside each other with no signs of competition, and swimming together. They’re doing great as a group.”
The first otter was rescued in a parking lot in Raeford in Hoke County May 2 by A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release center. The female otter is estimated to be 14-16 weeks old. She arrived at the zoo May 12.
The second and third otters, both males, were rescued by Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport. Both otters arrived May 13 at the zoo. The second otter, around six weeks old, was found in the Peletier area April 25 in the roadway after heavy rain. The third otter, about eight weeks old, was found April 27 near the Cedar Island bridge. The body of its mother, who had been hit by a car, was found nearby.
Dr. Emily Christiansen, the chief veterinarian for the three North Carolina Aquariums, arranged for all three to be taken to the zoo.
At the zoo’s rehabilitation center, the otters will transition from formula to solid food and catching fish on their own over the next several months. Their final stages of care will be in a safe, outdoor, aquatic enclosure where they can prepare for their return to the wild.
Once ready, the zoo will coordinate the otters' release with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Their release back into the wild is expected to occur in late summer or early fall.
To follow the progress of the otter pups, follow the North Carolina Zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
