EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the board room beside the police department.
According to Town Clerk Sarah Diehl, the meeting will be a closed session to consult with counsel for the purpose of deliberating action needed regarding the “upcoming vacancy” in the commission seat currently held by Jim Normile. Action may be taken in open session after the closed session.
Normile is a veteran member of the commission. He was appointed in 2014, following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen.
Normile was reelected twice but decided not to seek reelection in 2021 to focus on other coastal interests, including the Carteret County Beach Commission, of which he was a member and served as chair.
He was reappointed to the town commission on May 10, 2022, again to fill a vacancy.
Normile could not be reached for comment.
In the Nov. 7 election in Emerald Isle, four commission seats are up, held by Normile, Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
As of Wednesday night, nine people had filed to run for those seats. They are Vogel, Terri Brett, Alesia Sanderson, Tom Rule, Jay Wootten, Christopher Mitchell, Josh Sawyer, Roy Dudley Brownlow and Rena Popp.
