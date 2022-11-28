BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation.
Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School and Newport Elementary School filled the auditorium at East Carteret High School when the announcement was made, prompting enthusiastic cheers across the room.
Bikes for Kids provides new bicycles and helmets to students as part of a character-building program. BFK Foundation President and author Robert Krumroy was part of the presentation, along with CCPS administrators and students.
“We look forward to the Bikes for Kids Foundation visit and bike giveaway each year. The surprise and happiness on the children’s faces when they receive a free bike and helmet reflects the gratitude we all have for the foundation and its mission,” Superintendent Richie Paylor said.
Bikes For Kids Foundation was co-founded in 2002 with Meadowlark Lemon, star of the Harlem Globetrotters and Bill Pollakov, president of Pollakov Financial Group. In 2002, 125 bicycles were given to underserved children in San Diego, Calif. This year, the foundation’s goal is to give away over 20,000 bikes to third-grade students in Title 1 schools across the country.
Last year, BFK gave away 242 bikes to Carteret County Public Schools third-graders.
Following the program Monday, Krumroy said the goal is to stop generational poverty by encouraging children to keep up their grades and start thinking about their future goals early.
“Third grade is the most influential grade in a child’s life,” he said.
The foundation provides books, titled “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses,” to classrooms ahead of the presentations. Students read the books, then write essays focused on what they would like to be when they grow up. Three essay winners are selected, and the students are told that only the essay winners will receive bikes.
During the program, the winning essays are read, with each student receiving a bike and helmet. The winning essays were written by: Smyrna Elementary third-grader Piper Willis, Harkers Island Elementary third-grader Nicolas Fulcher and Beaufort Elementary third-grader Luca Delleo.
After the three bikes were presented to the essay winners, Krumroy made a surprise announcement that all students would receive bikes. The bikes and helmets will be delivered to each school this week, then distributed.
Sponsors for the purchase of the bikes were Travis and Cassie Burt.
In addition to reading essays, three high school students who have kept up their grades and are deemed good role models spoke to students during the program. The high school speakers were Guadelupe Perez from Croatan, Zoey Morris from East Carteret and Alexis Lizardo-Avila from West Carteret.
To get students pumped up for the surprise, the East Carteret band and cheerleaders performed as well.
Students who received bikes said they were grateful.
Atlantic Elementary third-grader Martin Nelson said, “I feel really good. My old one was really rusty and getting too small for me.”
Newport Elementary third-grader Brehlyn Jones said, “I feel good. Now my little sister will have a bike,” adding that she planned to give her bicycle to her little sister.
