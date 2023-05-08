PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) has a new town clerk, replacing Charlie Rocci who is moving to the town’s planning department.
The new clerk, Missy Shine, started work last week and will work her first town board of commissioners’ meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said since last summer, when PKS Planning Director Kevin Reed retired, Rocci has “dual-hatted as planning administrator and town clerk. He will remain on staff in planning, and upon completion of his Master of Public Administration degree at UNC Chapel Hill, will be named the town planner.”
Kramer, who will retire at the end of this year, said Monday the town advertised for the vacant town clerk position in March and interviewed three candidates in April before selecting Shine, a Newport resident.
“Missy’s last position was in the Carteret County Clerk of Court office, where she served as the deputy clerk in the estates division,” Kramer said. “She previously served in the Carteret County District Attorney’s office, as well as in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Carteret County.
“Missy appears to be a perfect fit,” Kramer continued. “She is skilled at office management, is adept with today’s office technology, and clearly with her background is well-versed in record-keeping and all the legal requirements of public records law. On top of that, she is personable and friendly and will represent the town well.”
Shines said Monday she’s grateful for the opportunity to “work with such a talented team dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. I am excited to start a new job that challenges me and allows me to grow both personally and professionally. Starting a new job is like starting a new chapter. I can’t wait to see where this one takes me.”
Shines earned her Bachelor of Science in Communications degree with a concentration in Public Relations from East Carolina University in Greenville and will be taking pre-requisite courses this summer and fall to prepare for starting her Master of Business Administration courses at UNC Pembroke in January 2024
She is married to Jamey Shine who is a guardianship social worker with the Carteret County Department of Social Services. They have a daughter, Kendall Shine, who is 11 and attends Sea of Learning Private School.
