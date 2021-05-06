Teacher assistants, Chromebooks part of $20M COVID-19 relief spending plan OK’d by school board

BEAUFORT — From a summer school to additional teacher assistants, the Carteret County Board of Education approved a spending plan Tuesday for $20 million in federal funds being allocated to public schools to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson presented a proposed budget for the second and third allocations of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds, during the board’s meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Dr. Jackson said the plan on how the school district would spend $6.18 million in ESSERS II funds and $13.8 million in ESSERS III funds was due to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction by Friday.
The school system received a first allotment of $1.65 million in ESSERS I money earlier this school year that must be spent by Friday, Sept. 30. Dr. Jackson said those funds are nearly gone and were used for personal protective equipment, additional school nurses and digital resources.
As for the second and third wave of money, Dr. Jackson said he is taking a “three-prong” approach on the spending plan.
“We want to reduce the impact of COVID-19, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and respond to the effects of COVID-19,” he said.
There is a long list of allowable expenditures for the money. Some of those are addressing learning loss, facility repairs and improvements to minimize the spread of the virus, coordination and response, supplies to sanitize and clean, long-term closure activities, addressing special needs populations, education technology and mental health services, to name a few. ESSERS II money must be spent by Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, and used to offset impacts of the pandemic. ESSERS III funds must be spent by 2024, and 20% of the money must be used to address “learning loss.”
Dr. Jackson said when he was recently notified the funds would become available, his administration conducted needs assessments with principals, faculty, staff and parent advisory council members.
“There were themes that emerged,” he said. “We heard needs for instructional support positions, high-yield instructional practices and programs and social and emotional support for students.”
From those assessments, Dr. Jackson and his staff developed a comprehensive budget. One item the school board approved in April was a $750,000 expenditure to provide a $500 stipend to full- and part-time school employees.
Items approved Tuesday include $1.7 million to provide a six-week summer learning program to an estimated 1,500 students who have experienced so-called learning loss during the pandemic.
Another $3 million is for a Chromebook replacement plan that will provide 3,500 new devices this summer and another 4,500 devices during the summer of 2022. Dr. Jackson said this was the last year of a five-year Chromebook lease agreement county commissioners had funded to provide a device to each student.
“The typical life expectancy for these devices is four to five years,” he said.
He pointed out that by purchasing replacement devices it would alleviate the need to approach commissioners to fund them. Another $1 million is set aside to purchase 1,000 staff devices during in summer 2022.
One of the most requested items was eliminating a five-day teacher assistant furlough that had been enacted several years ago to save money. Those days will be added back in at a cost $210,000. There’s also $750,000 for additional employee supplements or stipends. In addition, there is $327,000 to purchase an Into Math curriculum for K-5 students and a Fundations curriculum for grades K-3.
The plan includes the hire of numerous personnel for the 2021-24 school years. Those expenditures are $2.3 million to hire 22 teacher assistants for elementary schools to help at-risk students, 10 teacher assistants for middle schools to help at-risk students and three certified personnel to assist high school at-risk students. Other personnel being hired include eight contract nurses at $1.3 million, four guidance counselors at $800,000, one behavior support specialist at $200,000, four exceptional children’s teachers at $720,000 and contracted English learner support personnel at $120,000.
There’s $200,000 set aside for professional development on COVID-19 response. This is to train staff on dealing with social-emotional and mental health support, virtual teaching and high-impact instructional strategies.
In addition, $4.96 million is set aside to offer a virtual learning school for the 2021-24 school years. This includes $300,000 for a virtual learning director, $3.6 million to hire 20 virtual middle school and high school instructors, $675,000 to develop N.C. Virtual Public School and Carteret County public schools electives and $385,901 for indirect costs.
Dr. Jackson said there are currently 1,183 county students who are attending school virtually.
He emphasized the spending plan can be amended later as needs change and the money is a one-time allotment.
Although not part of the ESSERS allotment, the school system has also received $3.3 million in state funds to assist with needs created by the pandemic.
