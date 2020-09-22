MOREHEAD CITY — State coastal property managers want to provide contractors and others with information on their Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management will host a free interactive webinar on the new N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities and non-governmental organizations that have an interest in receiving and submitting a response to the program’s 2020 phase one and two request for qualifications.
Registration for the webinar is required. Interested participants may register online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/coastal-adaptation-and-resiliency/nc-resilient-coastal#webinar---september-23,-2020.
The four phases of the program include:
- Phase 1 - Community Engagement and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment.
- Phase 2 - Planning, Project Selection and Prioritization.
- Phase 3 - Engineering and Design.
- Phase 4 - Implementation.
A presentation on phases one and two program curricula will be followed by an open discussion to solicit feedback from participants to inform the final stages of program development.
Additional information on the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, including presentations from the August webinars, can be found at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/coastal-adaptation-and-resiliency/nc-resilient-coastal.
