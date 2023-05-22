MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been a long, arduous journey for the Class of 2023 at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
Not only will 46 MaST seniors end their high school career at 6 p.m. May 25 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center, but they will watch their beloved school close.
Students and parents at the school, which opened in August 2018 on the campus of Carteret Community College (CCC), have fought multiple battles to keep MaST open since one year into its start, including suing the County Board of Education.
But in the end, the school board, in a controversial 6-1 vote in September 2022, agreed MaST would close at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Members cited various reasons for their action, including budget concerns, wanting the opportunities offered at MaST to be open to all high school students and the school not focusing enough on vocational trades. The board agreed to let last year’s juniors at the school complete their senior year at MaST prior to closing.
For seniors, like Alma Barajas of Newport, who attended MaST four years, it’s been a tough pill to swallow. She said she’s grateful for the opportunities the school afforded her, including receiving both her high school diploma and an Associate in Arts degree and Associate in Science degree. She also obtained her certificate in veterinary assistance and CPR.
“Being part of the graduating class of MaST feels bittersweet,” Barajas said May 17. “It has been an amazing opportunity to be a part of this program. This school has opened many doors for me that I would have not gotten in a traditional high school. It is sad that in the end, the MaST program will no longer be a part of the Carteret County school program. This program is such a great opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds and abilities in Carteret County. Hopefully, in the future, there will be an opportunity like MaST again.”
The school, which has met on the campus of CCC, offered high school students the chance to receive high school and community college credits simultaneously. Many of those who will participate in the graduation ceremony May 25 also received diplomas and certificates during commencement exercises May 13 at CCC.
Of the students about to receive high school diplomas, 17 also received Associate in Arts degrees from CCC, and 11 received Associate in Science degrees. An additional student earned an Associate in Applied Science degree. Fourteen students received trades certifications.
Among MaST graduates will be twins Catherine Thompson and Emily Thompson. Both will attend Queens University in Charlotte in the fall and said they are excited to be graduating with high school diplomas and Associate in Arts degrees. Emily also received an Associate in Science degree.
Catherine said while she’s excited to graduate, she’s “also sad because this is a great opportunity that has been taken away from years of graduating classes who would have benefited from the program.”
Emily agreed.
“I’m sad that high school is over and that no other students can have the opportunities that I got,” she said. “On the other hand, I’m happy that I no longer have to worry about the fate of my school.”
MaST principal Joe Poletti, who served as principal of the school for the 2022-23 year, said, “I count my year at MaST as one of the inordinate blessings in my life. I had the opportunity to meet and work with students who were true individuals on personalized learning pathways. They were among the most self-reliant students I have met. I mean, what other choice did they have? Although MaST is closing, the idea of MaST is gaining greater traction among our state’s political body. School choice is catching fire.”
Poletti, who will retire in June after a 37-year career in education, continued, “I applaud MaST students and stakeholders for exercising their inherent right to make the best decision in what education model works best for them. When they signed up, they had no way of knowing how the MaST story would end. But this is life. And the 76 MaST graduates of this year and last are wildly prepared to succeed in it.”
Former MaST Principal Cory Johnson, who served as principal two years and is now principal of West Carteret High School, also congratulated MaST graduates on their accomplishments in the face of challenges.
“Carteret County Public Schools and Carteret Community College collaborated to provide a quality education for our graduates,” he said. “The experience afforded the MaST students exposure to a variety of career options that I’m confident will provide them a head start on their post-secondary career plans.”
The first principal of the school, Dee Rosen, who is now executive director of Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort, said, “I was honored to serve as the first principal of MaST and offer students a unique setting for high school. I am an advocate for school choice as education environments should meet the needs of the learners. I am very proud of the trailblazers of MaST and their successes. Many of the students earned trade certifications as well as associate degrees. MaST provided a community and family to those enrolled in which we remain connected. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the MaST alumni.”
As for Barajas’ future plans, she said she’s still deciding what college she will attend but plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in natural sciences.
The Class of 2023 is the second class to graduate from MaST. An additional 31 students graduated from the school in 2022.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.