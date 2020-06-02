MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen and for-hire license holders have an additional month to renew their license.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Thursday it’s extended the deadline to renew current commercial and for-hire fishing licenses by one month in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to the division’s announcement, fiscal year 2019-20 commercial fishing licenses, for-hire fishing licenses and permits issued by the DMF with an expiration of Tuesday, June 30 will remain valid until Friday, July 31.
This extension does not apply to fiscal year 2018-19 commercial fishing licenses that expired June 30, 2019. These license holders must purchase a fiscal year 2019-20 license by June 30 to remain eligible to purchase a fiscal year 2020-21 license. The extension also does not apply to coastal recreational fishing licenses or recreational commercial gear licenses.
Recent legislation pertaining to COVID-1 authorized state agencies to delay until Saturday, Aug. 1 the renewal dates and associated fees for licenses and permits in the interest of public health, safety and welfare and for the economic wellbeing of residents and businesses. The DMF has determined these circumstances apply.
DMF Director Steve Murphey said COVID-19 has had “widespread economic impacts to North Carolina’s commercial and recreational for-hire fishing industries. This extension will allow fishermen more time to adjust financially to these circumstances.”
Division offices remain closed, and staff is facilitating license purchases and renewals by phone and mail.
License holders are encouraged to renew their licenses through the mail. Renewal packets were mailed to each license holder earlier this spring.
Fishermen in Carteret County may also submit completed applications with payment (check, cashier’s check or money order only) in the drop-box provided at DMF headquarters, 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Local fishermen who have questions may call DMF headquarters at 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632. They may also send questions by email to license@ncdenr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.