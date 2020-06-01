ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has made an arrest in a May 24 shooting case.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. May 24 at the Kangaroo Express at 407 East Fort Macon Road. A police report stated a white male subject, later identified as Miller Berry of Wilson, got into a verbal argument with two other males in the store, which then moved outdoors.
Mr. Berry reportedly retrieved a pistol from a vehicle, struck one of the victims in the head with it, then fired a shot into the ground near the same victim before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
According to an ABPD press release Monday, police took the available information, including an image from the store’s security camera, and began a search. The pictures were also provided to the media.
“Thanks to an overwhelming response from the viewing public, police were able to positively identify the suspect,” the ABPD said. “On May 30, the suspect turned himself in to police and was booked into the Carteret County Jail.”
According to the report, Mr. Berry was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within town limits.
Mr. Berry was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.
