CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County.
Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people in New Bern, also sustained damage to his corneas.
According to the group’s Facebook page, an aggressive treatment plan is healing the corneal ulcers.
“The damage to his corneas from the fire was extensive, and his vision is still blurry but it’s improving,” the site states. “He has good blood supply to these areas which means they’re healing!”
The group states those caring for him plan to slowly start backing off his medications. This means they can soon start his heartworm treatment.
For more information on ways to help Misplaced Mutts care for Sport, visit the group’s Facebook page or website.
