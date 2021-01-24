Foundation offers grants to nonprofits
The North Carolina Healing Communities Fund, funded through the N.C. Community Foundation, will accept grant applications from nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through revenue loss and increased demand beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
Early on, NCCF determined the foundation’s COVID-19 response would focus on long-term, unmet needs. The foundation further defined a focus on nonprofit organizations in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and have received less financial assistance.
The N.C. Healing Communities Fund was formed, and NCCF raised more than $5 million. Now, 10 months since the pandemic began in North Carolina, NCCF announces the opening of the first round of funding. Interested nonprofits may review the full request for proposals for more information at nccommunityfoundation.org.
CCC to present virtual black history program
Carteret Community College will present a virtual black history program at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The presentation will be prerecorded and available on the college’s website, social media and YouTube.
CCC trustee Rosa Langston will be the guest speaker.
During the presentation, the college will recognize Carteret County African American eighth-graders, high school students and CCC students with a grade point average of at least 3.0.
The program is expected to last about 45 minutes.
School board sets workshop
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a work session to discuss the 2021-22 capital budget recommendations at 9 a.m. Thursday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. A quorum of the board will be present.
The work session will operate within the current coronavirus restriction guidelines. A limited number of chairs for the public will be available to adhere to the social-distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis. No action will be taken at the work session.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the board will convene in closed session to discuss a matter subject to attorney-client communications. No action will be taken following the closed session.
Beaufort to talk paid parking
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will discuss the town’s paid parking program, among other items, when it meets Monday.
The board is to gather virtually for a work session at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the public meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84152500704?pwd=bWlueWs1bjdaNEVCeVUrOVJKaVhWUT09.
Discussion items for the meeting include a review of the paid parking program, which was suspended for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, a sewer allocation request for 197 Rudolph Drive, a special-use permit request for an accessory dwelling at 102 Carteret Ave., a rezoning request for 508 and 510 Cedar St., the Lions Club 5K Bridge Run and the town’s emergency paid sick leave policy.
The board will also review draft minutes, get a financial update and hear from the town manager.
Cedar Point commissioners to meet
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners will meet virtually Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly session.
One item on the agenda is consideration of an amendment to allow Carteret Health Care to build a medical facility in a residential planned unit development off Highway 24.
To join by Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84095357146?pwd=UFFnTEtpa1NncUFjRG0zQ1NkcHMrdz09.
PKS board to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom.
The meeting is available to the public online via Webinar. A link will be available at the town website, townofpks.com.
CHC board to meet Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will meet Monday morning for its regular monthly meeting at the hospital, 3500 Arendell St. The board will meet in closed session beginning at 9:30 a.m., moving to open session at 10:30 a.m.
