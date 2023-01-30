ATLANTIC BEACH — In a brief special meeting Monday morning in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard, the Atlantic Beach Council voted 5-0 to hire John O’Daniel as the town’s next manager, effective March 6.
Mayor Trace Cooper said O’Daniel, 32, has about a decade of experience in local government in North Carolina and Virginia. Most recently, he was manager in Richlands, Va., beginning in March 2021.
He will replace David Walker who in May 2022 announced his pending retirement after about 15 years in the position.
Mayor Cooper said during the meeting O’Daniel stood out in interviews and recommendations as “a leader but not a micromanager” and someone who “thinks outside the box. We (the council) will do our best to stay out of the way and let the professionals run things,” the mayor added.
Mayor Cooper said it was important to the council that O’Daniel has North Carolina roots and has experience in management in the coastal region of North Carolina. He was town administrator in Williamston in Martin County for about 2 1/2 years and in Bladenboro in Bladen County for about three years, so he understands coastal issues.
In a news release Monday, the town said that when asked about his role as town manager, O'Daniel stated, "I have previous experience working for municipalities in the eastern part of North Carolina. This region faces unique challenges, like preparing for and recovering from hurricanes and floodplain management. The experience I have in these areas will be beneficial long term."
O’Daniel earned his undergraduate degree in political science and government from N.C. State University in 2013 and his master’s degree in public administration, with a focus in local government, from UNC Chapel Hill in 2015.
Richlands is in the mountains of southwestern Virginia and had a population of about 5,200 in 2020. Atlantic Beach had a permanent population of 1,399 in 2021, but that increases dramatically in the summer tourism months. Richlands also draws many tourists because of its Appalachian Mountains setting and culture.
Mayor Cooper during the meeting said O’Daniel has "big shoes to fill,” as Walker has led the town through a successful era and left it in great financial shape.
However, he said he’s confident the town has made a good choice in selecting O’Daniel.
The town had been seeking applicants for the position in a nationwide search since July and received about two dozen well qualified applications, according to the mayor.
A consulting firm, Developmental Associates LLC of Chapel Hill, reduced that number to about 15, then to about five. Council interviews early in January reduced that number to two finalists, and Mayor Cooper said both interviews were extensive and so good that, “We couldn’t have made a bad decision.”
The consulting firm used a team of town managers review the applicants and "put them through the ringer," Mayor Cooper said.
All of the references interviewed for O’Daniel were “across-the-board positive,” the mayor said, with ringing endorsements from the N.C. League of Municipalities.
"We had a lot of very talented people apply for our town manager position. The town council and I are excited to welcome John to the Atlantic Beach team,” the mayor said in the news release.
The town, according to Mayor Cooper, is attempting to work out an arrangement for Walker to work with the town as a consultant for maybe six months. That’s especially important, he added, as the town is in the early stages of developing the 2023-24 budget, which begins July 1. Walker has led that process for 15 years.
“We appreciate your willingness to work with us,” the mayor said to Walker during the meeting Monday.
Walker also served as town manager in Morehead City and Kinston and been in local government a total of 42 years.
He and his family plan to live in the area after retirement.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.