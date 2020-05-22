CHAPEL HILL — In light of the COVID-19 public health crisis, University of North Carolina System Office and N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials issued a joint press release Wednesday stating the two institutions are working together to ensure “students remain on-track to access postsecondary educational opportunities.”
“As we move into the application process for the upcoming academic year, UNC System institutions will take into consideration how the pandemic has impacted high school transcripts and resulted in the cancellation of ACT and SAT test dates,” the release states.
The UNC Board of Governors recently modified the minimum eligibility standards for admission. A student who earns at least a 2.5 weighted high school grade point average or a minimum test score on either the ACT (19) or the SAT (1010) is now eligible for review by any of the 16 UNC System universities.
A student must still take either the ACT or the SAT to be considered for admission, and all applicants must submit a valid score as part of their application to any individual institution.
In addition, although the three major advanced course testing entities have modified procedures for administering tests and calculating scores, the UNC System’s policy on granting credit for satisfactory performance on advanced course examinations, including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Cambridge, will remain the same. Any student who earns a qualifying minimum score will earn due credit.
“We understand that travel restrictions and health concerns might make it more difficult for future students to visit campuses in advance, which will make it more challenging to decide where to study,” the release states. “Thanks to North Carolina’s GEAR UP program, virtual campus tours are available to all prospective students.”
Anyone from any location in North Carolina can take an immersive 360-degree, VR tour of any of the 16 UNC System universities online at northcarolina.edu/our-17-campuses/virtual-reality-campus-tours.
Those wanting more information should contact the university admissions office directly.
