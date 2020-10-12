Cape Carteret partners with NWS as ‘StormReady’ community

CAPE CARTERET — One western town is now a National Weather Service StormReady community, officials announced.
In a press release Wednesday, Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey said the town has “has taken various steps to improve storm readiness and to enhance our ability to effectively monitor, communicate and respond to severe weather dangers.”
The town operates a emergency operations center in town hall during severe weather events, he said, and closely monitors and reports conditions to the NWS.
“The town also communicates important severe weather alerts and updates via our various social media pages and email,” he contined.
In addition, Mr. Steffey said the town monitors live weather conditions at the town hall on Dolphin Street and those can be viewed online at wunderground.com/dashboard/pws/KNCCAPEC7?cm_ven=localwx_pwsda sh.
Cape Carteret has collaborated with the NWS office in Newport to facilitate educational opportunities and promote storm preparation and storm readiness.
Additional information about the NWS StormReady Program can be found at w2.weather.gov/stormready/.
