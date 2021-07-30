Beaufort town manager John Day to retire later this year

BEAUFORT — Beaufort town manager John Day, who has served as the top staff member in the seaside town since early 2017, will retire later this year.
The news follows Mr. Day's annual performance review, conducted in closed session Wednesday at the town train depot on Broad Street.
Thursday, he declined an immediate request for comment on his departure, but said, “For now I’ll just say I am absolutely thrilled to be retiring soon!”
The town is expected to formally announce his retirement Friday.
Commission members and Mayor Rett Newton were quiet on the review and word of Mr. Day’s plans to retire, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The manager’s evaluation happens in closed session in accordance with state law regarding personnel matters.
However, following the review Wednesday, the board agreed to a 5% lump sum bonus for the manager, totaling $7,281.05, and a 4% salary increase. With the increase, Mr. Day’s salary stands at $151,445.89 annually.
In recent months, the board, spearheaded by Commissioner Sharon Harker, has worked to revamp the review process for the top position.
Mr. Day, who prior to working in Beaufort served as the assistant city manager in Lenoir, as well as budget officer and county manager in Cabarrus County, joined the town in February 2017 and has led Beaufort through a period of growth.
Beaufort has undergone a significant residential boom the past few years, along with recovery from two major storms, Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. From town hall, Mr. Day led staff through the recent award of a massive $23.6 million grant and loan package for infrastructure improvements and paving initiatives, as well as the collection of a portion of two decades’ worth of unpaid lease fees from the Inlet Inn and other litigation, including a $70,000 settlement in November in a sexual harassment and wrongful termination suit involving other employees.
This is a developing report.
