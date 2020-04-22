BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials have announced some reopening procedures in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Friday, the town will no longer be closed to non-Carteret County residents, non-essential retail businesses can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, real estate property visits can continue on vacant properties and with the use of social distancing and marinas will no longer be prohibited from providing services to non-Carteret County residents.
“We reopen in a new environment where social distancing and emphasis on hygiene will continue for the foreseeable future,” Mayor Rett Newton said in a statement issued alongside the town’s amended emergency proclamation. “The crowded, large-scale events we frequently host in Beaufort will need to be scaled or postponed for COVID-19 considerations. Summer 2020 in Beaufort will be a big challenge.”
In the message, the mayor addressed access restriction to town, which has drawn some criticism.
“In particular, we recognize that second home owners need to check on their property and they are a critical and valued component of our community. We appreciate their patience and understanding,” the mayor said.
The reissued proclamation allows non-essential businesses to reopen for curbside, doorstep and delivery services that comply with social distancing and disinfection guidelines, and real estate professionals showing properties will be required to disinfect frequently touched services.
Over the weekend, the town ended an access checkpoint that restricted vehicular entry to town by non-residents and those not conducting essential business.
The remainder of the town’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.
