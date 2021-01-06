CHERRY POINT — Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have issued noise advisories for upcoming training events and explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, range activities.
A noise advisory is in place for areas surrounding Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, where personnel will be conducted various training events Thursday and again Thursday, Jan. 28.
In addition, there are noise advisories in place for various ground training events taking place at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Atlantic from Friday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 29. Nearby residents should expect increased military vehicle traffic in the area during those dates.
Various training events will also be taking place from Jan. 22-29 in the vicinity of Cherry Point waterways. A noise advisory is in place for events that may occur as late as 9 p.m.
Finally, EOD training will be conducted on similar dates as the ones listed above, and residents should expect loud ordnance events throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.