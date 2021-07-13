Fire Monday in Davis burns 25 to 30 acres; homes spared

DAVIS — Multiple fire departments responded late Monday afternoon to a woods and field forest fire in Davis and saved several threatened homes.
The call came in at about 5 p.m. Monday for a fire at 133 South Harbor Drive.
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said Tuesday that by the time the blaze was extinguished, it had burned approximately 25 to 30 acres. It spread quickly because of a brisk southwest wind in the Down East area.
Mr. Lewis said no structures were damaged, though some were initially threatened.
The responding departments were the Carteret County Emergency Services, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Down East Fire Department, Marshallberg Fire Department, Otway Fire Department, Harkers Island Fire Department and Mill Creek Fire Department.
The Salvation Army was also on scene and provided food, drinks and snacks for the crews, who finally left the scene at about midnight after long hours of work during a hot, hid evening.
“The crews worked well together and protected several homes from being damaged,” Mr. Lewis said in an email Tuesday.
The N.C. Forest Service is investigating the cause.
“Crews with Downeast Fire and N.C. Forestry are working the fire today, making sure containment lines are holding,” Mr. Lewis said in the email.
