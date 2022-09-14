MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a $26 million final 2022-23 budget Wednesday that is 2.5% less than the $26.67 million received last year.
The decrease comes because of a decline in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money, which has provided financial assistance to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Institutional allocations have declined approximately $2 million or 29% as HEERF funding has been drawn in an effort to aid students during the pandemic,” CCC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Matt Banko said during the trustees meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building.
Institutional money includes grants, student aid and other costs, such as academic support and state capital money for building projects. The institutional funds represent 30% of the college’s total budget.
The college’s budget includes institutional (much of that federal sources), state and county monies.
The college received a total of $7.9 million in institutional funds, which is a 20% decrease from the $9.97 million received last fiscal year. Of that, the college received $1.2 million in HEERF funds for 2023, down from $1.7 million in 2022.
Under the institutional category, the college received $1.65 million in State Capital Infrastructure money. Those funds are earmarked for the college’s new fire training tower, as well as other capital improvements on campus, including a new roof on the Smith Center/Crystal Coast Civic Center.
While college officials have been working toward construction of the fire training tower and had received bids for the project, trustees rejected a bid Wednesday following a closed session to discuss contracts.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, following the meeting, said bids had come in too high.
“We’re going to regroup and look at other training facility options,” she said.
The facility would be used by the college’s Crystal Coast Firefighting Academy, future maritime firefighting courses and local fire departments.
As for the new roof for the Smith Center and Crystal Coast Civic Center, trustees on Aug. 10 awarded a $687,300 contract to Curtis Construction of Kinston, which has done other roofing projects for the college. The board also awarded an additional $4,200 contract to the company to install a safety railing and a new hatch on the roof.
The college received good news from the state in the 2023 budget. The $14.2 million state allocation to CCC represents a 10% increase over the $12.9 million allocated the previous year.
Dr. Mancini said the state allocation was driven by an enrollment increase over the prior fiscal year.
“Carteret Community College experienced the second-highest enrollment growth in the state among the 58 community colleges last year, and that helped our enrollment growth” she said.
Colleges are primarily funded by the state based on student enrollment from the prior year. The state portion represents 55% of CCC’s budget, with much of that money used to fund 140 full-time positions and 130 part-time positions. The state budget also includes a raise for employees. During their short session, state legislators passed an across-the-board salary increase of 3.5% for community college employees. This is an increase over the 2.5% salary hike passed during last year’s biennium budget in an effort to make N.C. Community College salaries more competitive.
CCC also received $3.8 million in county funds, which is a 1.9% increase over the previous fiscal year. The college received $2.8 million in county operating funds, which is 2.6% more than the $2.77 million received in 2021-22. That money is used to fund 27 full-time positions, for property, liability and Workers Compensation insurance, property maintenance and preventive maintenance.
The college received $1 million in county capital funds, used for facilities improvements, which is the same amount allocated by the county the previous year. County allocations represent 15% of the college’s total budget.
