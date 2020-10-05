WILLISTON — Jana Willis of Williston has been named to The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, one of the nation’s leading certified honor societies for high-achieving, first- and second-year college students with at least a 3.0 grade point average.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
“Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey,” Scott Mobley, NSCS executive director, said. “These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”
Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS continues to recognize, elevate and connect high achievers.
NSCS offers a portfolio of exclusive benefits that include access to more than a million dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, exclusive tailored content and leadership and service experiences.
“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” Mr. Mobley said. “We welcome Jana Willis to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.